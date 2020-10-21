Donald Trump Jr. to host rally in Macon, Kamala Harris plans visit to Atlanta

A week after his father flew into Middle Georgia Regional Airport on Air Force One for a campaign event, Donald Trump Jr. will hold a “Make America Great Again” rally in Macon.

The rally, slated for 4 p.m. Friday, will be held at The Pointe at 3075 Mercer University Drive. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and tickets can be found on the Trump campaign website.

Trump Jr. will visit Macon after his rally in Atlanta, where Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris is also expected to hold an event on Oct. 23. Details of Harris’ visit have not been released.

Alex Perry is an Election SOS fellow covering the 2020 election for the Telegraph.