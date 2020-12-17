Vice President Mike Pence to make campaign stops in Columbus, Macon today

Vice President Mike Pence will make stops at airports in Columbus and Macon today as he campaigns for Republican Senate incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Pence is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, David Perdue, Loeffler and Bubba McDonald, a candidate for Public Service Commissioner, will also speak. The event opens to ticketed attendees at noon.

David Perdue is running against Jon Ossoff, and Loeffler against Raphael Warnock to preserve the GOP’s slight Senate majority. A sweep by the Democrats would lead to an even 50-50 split, which means that, should Senators vote on legislation directly along party lines, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would cast a tie-breaking vote.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release, noted that traffic will be affected from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and drivers should avoid Industrial Park Drive to “alleviate the impact of traffic on local businesses.” Traffic delays are expected along Highway 247, Industrial Highway and Cochran Field Road.

Attendees need to park in designated parking areas, or are at risk of being towed.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Pence will visit Macon for the first time since 2018, when he spoke at the Wilson Convention Center in support of then gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp. President Donald Trump visited the Macon airport in October.