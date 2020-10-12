Politics & Government
President Donald Trump to make campaign stop in Macon
President Donald Trump will visit Macon Friday evening as part of his reelection campaign.
Trump will speak at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport on Avondale Mill Road in Macon at 7 p.m., according to a campaign announcement, as part of a “Make American Great Again” rally. The rally will be held at Gate #24, and attendees can enter beginning at 4 p.m.
Trump visited the airport in November of 2018 in support of Gov. Brian Kemp.
Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, visited Atlanta and Columbus on Monday.
