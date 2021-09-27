You can have dinner with NFL legend Emmitt Smith - if you buy his $2.2M Dallas house

Emmitt Smith is back in the news and it has nothing to do with football.

The former running back with the Dallas Cowboys and NFL’s all-time leading rusher has put his longtime, custom-made Dallas home on the Texas real estate market for $2.2 million.

An interesting perk that comes along with the purchase of the home? The buyer will get a private dinner with Smith.

Features that stand out (not including his trophy case) in this 10,806-square-foot beauty:

Massive rooms

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dining room that seats 22 people

Media room that seats at least 11

Game room

Primary bedroom with an open sitting area

Steam room and Jacuzzi bath in primary bathroom

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Pool

Covered outdoor entertaining area

Four-car garage

“One of my favorite aspects of the home is that it’s perfect for entertaining,” Emmitt said according to the news release. “With a large dining room table that fits twenty-two people, a media room, and a large game room, this home is ready for the new owners to create their own memories with both friends and loved ones.”

Emmitt also touched base with his own personal thoughts about the special place he’s called home since 1995 — the last season the Cowboys won the Super Bowl.

“My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving, and gathering around the dining room table with the people closest to me year after year was a special tradition,” he said in a statement through Douglas Elliman, Mansion Global reported. “Those are wonderful memories that I will always cherish, and I know the new owners will enjoy this home as much as I have.”

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR NFL - Emmitt Smith arrives at the 9th Annual NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. (Joy Asico/AP Images for NFL) Joy Asico AP

Smith played in the NFL for 15 seasons after being selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft. The Hall of Famer ended up rushing for 18,355 yards over his career, breaking the record previously held by Walter Payton, and was a three-time Super Bowl Champion. Smith also won the third season of “Dancing with the Stars” with dancing partner Cheryl Burke in 2006.