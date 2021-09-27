National

Welcome to Happy Hour 24/7: Texas house with its own Irish pub lists for $2.5 million

A beautiful house in the Texas Hill Country just hit the market for $2.5 million and it’s loaded with features, though it probably should come with a single caveat: The person ready to buy it has to be ready to step in as the official “life of the party” from here on out.

Reason? This historic house in Center Point comes with its very own Irish pub.

“This immaculate home was built in 1879 and restored to perfection,” the listing on Realtor says. “Today’s home is gorgeous and features an updated kitchen with longleaf pine floors from one of the last homes torn down by The Alamo.”

Center Point is a small community about 60 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Along with the 3,500-square-foot main house, the property also has a barn that’s been converted into an Irish-style pub — complete with a bunk room and bathroom above the bar.

Features inside the 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom main house include an updated kitchen, a porch and tree-shaded yard, beadboard walls and more. There’s also a guest house that was a former barber shop in the 1920s, and the shop was rumored to be “a favorite spot for Lyndon Johnson,” the listing says.

As more people search for property outside of Texas’ major cities, this home is an ideal getaway location, boasting unique amenities and riverfront that is hard to come by,” Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty said according to Culture Map Austin.

