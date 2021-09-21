National

Frank Herbert wrote ‘Dune’ in this California estate listed for $1.6 million

The beautiful Bay Area home where famous science fiction writer Frank Herbert wrote his 1965 novel “Dune” has landed on the California real estate market for $1.59 million.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom home, which sits on Mississippi Street in San Francisco, comes with a wide variety of features, including some unforgettable views.

“Original charm, complemented by updates, creates the perfect place to call home--and feel the creative vibe!” the listing on Realtor says. ”Four upstairs skylights bathe the eat-in kitchen, dining, hall and bath with natural light.”

There is also a primary bedroom that overlooks a garden in the backyard, a guest bedroom that can double as an office, a backyard with a dining area and more.

The current owners, Paul Herman and Gayle Keck, both writers, spoke to SF Gate about the desirable estate that seems to continue to stir muses.

“It’s a comfortable place to write,” Herman said to SF Gate. “It does feel like creative energy channels through it.”

Herbert, who died in 1986, worked as a journalist before the publication of “Dune,” a novel that was rejected by 20 different publishers before it was finally published as two separate serials in Analog Magazine. The latest film adaptation of the novel, which stars Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, is set to be released in October.

