Custom home with sensational views lists in NC for $1.7 million. Take a look

Exterior
Exterior

A home with breathtaking views from almost every angle has graced the real estate market in Asheville, North Carolina, for $1.795 million.

Interior

And we aren’t lying when we say these views are on another level entirely.

Interior

“This Amazing custom built home has year round spectacular views in every direction that overlook ALL that is Asheville: Asheville City Skyline, Biltmore Estate, Blue Ridge Mountains, Pisgah Mountains and multiple July 4th firework displays, Spectacular rainbows and sunrise and sunset views, wide open space and true North Carolina Mountain Life,” the listing on Zillow boasts.

Interior

“Nestled in the heart of Asheville this home is close to the airport, hiking, camping, fishing, mountain biking, shopping, restaurants, and downtown. Hardwood floors, specialty granites, unique custom features, and unbeatable views throughout.”

Bedroom

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 2011 and has a bright and bold decor spread out over 5,781 square feet.

Interior
According to a video posted on YouTube, the house has a plethora of features, including a custom-made door, a living room with a private deck and a wood burning fireplace, an eat-in kitchen with its own deck, a formal dining room, a Vislift 830 limited-edition elevator and much more.

Asheville is around 130 miles outside of Charlotte, NC.

Deck

