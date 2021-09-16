Driver dies after flying off Devil’s Slide cliff on California coast, officials say

In this photo taken on Sept. 15, 2021, fire crews from Cal Fire CZU work to rescue a driver who flew off Devil’s Slide cliff in Pacifica, California. Cal Fire CZU

A man died after his vehicle plunged off a steep and rocky California cliff Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The 73-year-old man’s car flew off Devil’s Slide on Highway 1 south of Tom Lantos Tunnel in Pacifica, fire officials and KRON-TV reported.

The man was identified as Anthony Colonnese Jr. by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office, the news outlet reported.

Coastside Fire, @NoCoFire, @SMCSheriff, AMR , Coastside Fire Volunteers, San Mateo County Fire, and Caltrans responded.

Witnesses reported the man’s vehicle driving off the cliffside around 2:15 p.m., according to Cal Fire CZU.

Fire officials retrieved the vehicle and the car from the beach where it landed.

Traffic headed southbound along the highway was closed for more than an hour while rescuers worked to get the body and car.

Pacifica is about 15 miles south of San Francisco.

