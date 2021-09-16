Rock falls 470 feet and hits hiker at Zion National Park, officials say

Rock hit a hiker during a rockfall from 470 feet up at Zion National Park, officials said. AP

A rock fell hundreds of feet and hit a hiker at Zion National Park, officials said.

Several rocks bigger than pebbles but smaller than boulders fell about 480 feet Wednesday near the start of The Narrows hike.

One of the rocks hit a young, female hiker, park officials said. She was taken to the hospital.

Park rangers did not disclose her injuries or condition.

No other injuries were reported from the rockfall.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Narrows and the Riverside Walk hikes were closed overnight after the rockfall before reopening Thursday morning, according to th National Park Service.

“Immediately after a rockfall occurs, there is an elevated rockfall risk of additional material coming down,” park officials said. “Park staff are continuing to assess the area.”

Hikers are cautioned to enter the areas at their own risk because there’s an “elevated rockfall risk,” park officials said Thursday.

“It is recommended to not stop and linger in the area,” park rangers said on Twitter. “Your safety is your responsibility.”

People hiking at Zion should be aware of their surroundings and pay attention to signs of rockfalls, park rangers said. They should stay away from cliff edges and tell park staff if they see rockfalls.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“If you are at the base of a wall or when a rockfall occurs above, seek shelter immediately behind the largest nearby boulder or move away from the cliff,” park officials said.

Rockfalls happen at Zion National Park because the canyon walls are steep.

The Narrows is an iconic hike at Zion National Park where tourists wade through the Virgin River in the narrowest part of Zion Canyon. It’s one of the most popular areas of the park, according to the National Park Service.