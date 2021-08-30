Model with 2.3 million Instagram fans dies in possible murder-suicide, Texas cops say

Popular Houston Instagram model Janae Gagnier, who was best known as Miss Mercedes Morr, was found dead on Sunday in her Richmond home. Screen grab from @ToryLanez’s Instagram story

A popular social media model was discovered dead in her Richmond apartment in an apparent murder-suicide, Texas authorities said.

According to multiple media outlets, including Click2Houston, the body of 33-year-old Janae Gagnier, known as “Miss Mercedes Morr” on Instagram, was found Sunday afternoon at her home in Richmond, a Houston suburb.

Richmond police told McClatchy News that an unidentified man was also found dead in the home and he is considered a suspect in Gagnier’s death. Police said it does not appear that the two had a relationship.

Gagnier was a Houston native who has over 2.6 million followers on Instagram, including rappers Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, who confirmed her death in an Instagram story on Monday, the U.S. Sun said.

“Rest in peace Queen,” Lanez wrote in a caption along with a photo of Gagnier in an Instagram story.

Fans flocked to Gagnier’s Instagram page and left condolences under photographs of the model.

“Always a sweetheart,” @djmrrogers said. “The city will truly miss you.”

“Mercedez I’m so sorry,” @queenjustbrittnay wrote. “You did not deserve this at all. You had your whole life ahead of you. I remember all our times we had and you have always been the sweetest woman in the world.”

“This one hurts,” @tiarayvonne said.

“RIP may your family be covered in your warmth whenever they think of you,” @only1jshea said.

The official cause of death of Gagnier and the man are pending, KTRK said.