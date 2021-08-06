‘Oh he’s cute.’ Massive bison leads traffic in Yellowstone National Park, video shows

A massive bison in Yellowstone led a line of tourists through the park, video shows.

The bison created a slight traffic jam when it started walking slowly down the road, staying in its lane.

“Oh my god,” one person said on the video posted Wednesday. “Oh, he’s cute.”

Bison traffic jams aren’t uncommon in the national park. A day earlier, a sleepy bison was caught snoozing in the middle of the road while a line of cars waited for the animal to wake up, video shows.

“This one decided to take a nap in the middle of the road,” Photographer Michael Osborn said in the video.

In April, a herd of bison created a traffic jam. Video showed the bison following in a line.

Yellowstone experts said bison in the park are used to cars being around, and they even “seem to know the right-of-way” on the road, according to Yellowstone National Park Trips.

It’s not uncommon to see bison take over a road in Yellowstone. There are more than 4,680 bison living in Yellowstone, and when a herd needs to navigate an area, the road is sometimes the easiest path.

Tourists shouldn’t honk their horns at them, and they should go slow and give the bison enough space if they meet them on a road, Yellowstone National Park Trips said on its website.

“Be patient for bison to make their way off the road, or just simply go around them,” the website said. “But please save the honking for the city.”

Bison can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. They can also be aggressive and run up to 30 miles per hour, according to the National Park Service. Park visitors should never approach bison.