Bison injures hiker at Yellowstone National Park, officials say. Here’s what we know

A 30-year-old hiker was injured by a bison in Yellowstone National Park. AP

A bison seriously injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park, but park officials don’t know why.

A 30-year-old woman was hiking with a friend on the Storm Point Trail within the park Sunday when she encountered a bison.

The woman had significant injuries and was flown to a medical center in Idaho Falls.

Park officials said they don’t have any other information on the encounter, including what led to it.

“We’re not clear how the encounter with the bison occurred but we can confirm there was an encounter between a bison and the female visitor,” a Yellowstone spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email Tuesday. “The female sustained significant injuries.”

Bison are huge animals that can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and run up to 30 miles per hour, according to the park.

“Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild,” park officials said. “When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.”

Park visitors should stay at least 25 yards away from bison at all times. Bison have injured several tourists over the years when they have gotten too close.

In 2020, a woman was knocked to the ground by a bison after she came within 25 feet. A 72-year-old woman was also gored by a bison at Yellowstone when she approached the animal to take a photo.

“Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal,” the National Park Service said. “Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”