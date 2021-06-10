National

Mansion buyer rejected the rooftop pot garden but kept Kobe-themed court in $44M deal

Exterior
Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

The face of luxury Los Angeles real estate has changed considerably over the years thanks to developer Ramtin Ray Nosrati, who started constructing opulent mansions complete with cannabis lounges a few years back, Civilized reported.

LAmansion5.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

However, one of his creations – a 50,000-square-foot estate marketed as one of his marijuana mansions – has sold for $44 million, minus the rooftop pot paradise, the New York Post reported.

LAmansion6.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

“[The buyer] did not want it so it was removed prior to closing,” a representative told The Post.

LAmansion9.jpg
Pool Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home, nicknamed “The Brentwood Oasis,” sold to hedge-fund executive Jeffrey Feinberg, a “longtime” sports fan, according to Forbes. It’s a good thing since the estate comes with a Kobe Bryant-themed basketball court.

LAmansion10.jpg
Kobe Bryant themed court Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Because it has anything and everything you can dream of, it’s gated for the ultimate privacy,” Nosrati, referred to as the “King of Brentwood Development,” said to Forbes. “I named it Oasis because you feel like you are on vacation everyday. I took inspiration from a resort and made it into a residential masterpiece.”

LAmansion11.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Other fabulous features of the seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half plus bath compound include three rooftop decks, a TV wall, gym, three-hole putting green, indoor and outdoor pools, a sports-simulator room, 10-car showroom, bar, hair salon and a 1,000-gallon aquarium, according to Forbes.

LAmansion15.jpg
Theater Screen grab from Realtor.com

Feinberg had fallen in love with the sports aspects of the home, but wanted to nix the rooftop garden that held several pot plants, the Wall Street Journal reported. He then requested to Nosrati before closing that the plants be exchanged for carrots and cucumbers.

LAmansion19.jpg
Interior Screen grab from Realtor.com

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service