‘Mare of Easttown’ star Kate Winslet sells chic NY condo for $5.3 million. Look inside

Interior Screen grab from StreetEasy

Kate Winslet, who is enjoying soaring popularity from the critically acclaimed HBO drama “Mare of Easttown,” has sold her New York City penthouse.

Dining area Screen grab from StreetEasy

According to multiple media outlets including the New York Post, Winslet sold her Chelsea duplex for $5.3 million – which is less than the original asking price of $5.69 million.

Kitchen Screen grab from StreetEasy

The 3,018-square-foot condo, with four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms, has been on the market since November 2020, the listing on StreetEasy reported. While the interior is NYC sophisticated, the main draw is the ginormous rooftop terrace that registers at 1,700 square feet.

Rooftop terrace Screen grab from StreetEasy

“With an expansive open floor plan, wrapped in walls of windows facing north, east and south, the 46-foot-wide great room, centered around a gas fireplace, invites lavish gatherings and serene daily living,” the listing said. “White-washed wide-plank oak floors extend throughout the space, and 13-foot-tall ceilings rise overhead. In between, stunning built-ins provide outstanding storage and display space.”

Interior Screen grab from StreetEasy

The primary suite has a full walk-in closet along with a bathroom that has a “clawfoot soaking tub, rain shower and double console vanity,” according to the listing.

Bedroom Screen grab from StreetEasy

On the terrace, people can take in the stunning views of the Hudson River and the High Line.

Bathroom Screen grab from StreetEasy

Winslet bought the apartment with her former husband, “American Beauty” director Sam Mendes, in 2004 for $4.99 million, House Beautiful reported.

Kate Winslet attends a special screening of “Wonder Wheel,” hosted by Amazon Studios, at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Even though she’s been acting since she was 12 years old, Winslet became overwhelmingly famous after starring with Leonardo DiCaprio in James Cameron’s “Titanic” in 1997, Glamour Magazine reported. Since then, she’s starred in numerous films like “Finding Neverland,” “Revolutionary Road” and the “Divergent” series.