Catcaller shoots woman after she ignores his ‘belligerent’ advances, Georgia cops say

Authorities in Atlanta, Georgia, are investigating after a man reportedly shot and injured a woman after she rejected his sexual advances. Screengrab from CBS46

A Georgia woman has a long road to recovery after authorities say she was shot by an aggressive catcaller.

Meairra Mansaray, 24, and her boyfriend were riding scooters through Atlanta Wednesday afternoon when a stranger became flirtatious, then got “belligerent when she rejected him,” according to city police.

Things turned violent after Mansaray’s boyfriend, Juwan Davis, stepped in and asked the man to stop.

The suspect reportedly followed the couple as they continued riding near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to a police report obtained by McClatchy News. He caught up with them at the intersection of MLK Jr. Drive and Haynes Street and opened fire before speeding off.

Davis recalled hearing at least five shots — one of which struck Mansaray in the left shin, shattering her tibia.

Witness Samuel Savage told police he rushed to help the woman when he saw her fall to the ground. He remembered seeing a black Dodge Charger leaving the scene.

“It was really heartbreaking,” Savage told WGCL. “She was screaming, she was crying and she kept grabbing her phone to call her mom.”

“Take your licks and just go on there to someone else,” he said of the accused shooter. “Don’t take it out on someone who rejected you.”

Authorities located a car that matched witness descriptions the next day. When officers flashed their lights, the car stopped and the driver ran off. A passenger was found with a handgun and a small amount of weed in his front pockets, according to a police report. He was arrested, cited for drug possession and released after questioning.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Mansaray’s mother said her daughter will need to have a metal rod placed in her leg and will be recovering for the next several weeks, according to WGCL.