Mansion from ‘Cobra Kai’ hits market in Georgia for $2.6 million. Take a look

The house served as the famous “LaRusso mansion” from the hit Netflix series. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Fans of the popular Netflix show “Cobra Kai” may be surprised to learn that the home where the LaRusso family lives actually isn’t in Encino, California. It’s in Marietta, Georgia, and the house has hit the market for $2.65 million.

The six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home, made famous in “The Karate Kid” spinoff, is dubbed Villa Flora and an entertainer’s dream house according to the listing.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“If these walls could talk, they’d speak of countless parties lined with notable guests throughout history,” the listing on Realtor.com said. “From two sitting former U.S. Presidents to legendary golfer Arnold Palmer, the estate offers the next owner the opportunity to own a piece of history.”

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

And do we need to mention that stunningly unique primary bathroom?

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the house itself is impressive, the popular Facebook page “Zillow Gone Wild” had plenty more to say about Daniel LaRusso’s digs - including the damage done in one of the show’s season finales (which includes kids flying through windows in the house).

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“We all saw that fight scene ... it has to come with a salvage title,” joked one user.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Where’s the dojo?!?!? ... Not buying NOW,” said another.

“The big teenager fight in the house definitely should have moved to that shower!” said one user.

Shower Screen grab from Realtor.com

And of course, a bunch of people asked the No. 1 question on everyone’s mind throughout the thread:

Office area Screen grab from Realtor.com

“But where will the LaRussos live????”

Interesting question since the show was given the green light for a fourth season. Perhaps the LaRussos will be in the market for a bigger house?