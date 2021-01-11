Slain teen’s body found in cemetery by family visiting loved one’s grave, GA police say

Yellow police tape blocking off a crime scene from public access. Dreamstime via TNS

An investigation is underway after a dead body was discovered in a central Georgia cemetery over the weekend.

Lamar County sheriff’s deputies responded Sunday to a burial site across from Unionsville Church in Barnesville, about 40 miles northwest of Macon, according to police.

A family visiting their mother’s grave spotted the remains near the back of the cemetery, Sheriff Brad White told WSB-TV.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified the victim but have described her as a 17-year-old Black female from the Atlanta metro area, according to a news release. Deputies are in the process of notifying her next of kin.

The sheriff’s office said the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound. Officials don’t yet know if the shooting occurred at the cemetery or somewhere else.

Her body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab, where an autopsy is pending, investigators said.

The agency’s crime scene unit is also aiding in the investigation.

McClatchy News reached out to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for more information Monday and is awaiting response.