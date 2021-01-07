Fight over guns ends with man shooting his dad and family dog, Louisiana cops say

A Louisiana man is charged on suspicion of attempted murder after police said he shot his father and the family dog in a dispute over guns. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man is accused of shooting his father and the family’s dog in a dispute over guns that were allegedly stolen from the home, according to Louisiana authorities.

Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday arrested Jonathan Landry, 22, on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and cruelty to animals after reports of a person shot at his home in Gonzales, about 60 miles northwest of New Orleans, authorities said in a news release.

Deputies arrived just after 5 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s department. He was taken to a hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Landry grew angry when his father, who’s name is also Jonathan Landry, accused him of stealing guns from a locked compartment at their home. The two got into an argument and the younger Landry opened fire, striking his father, police said.

The family’s dog was also shot but is expected to recover, according to deputies.

In a similar incident last month, an Alabama father shot his son after learning he’d killed two of their dogs, McClatchy News reported. The son fired back, hitting his father at close range. Both men died from their injuries.

Jonathan Landry was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, where he awaits arraignment.