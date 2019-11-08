Strange ‘rotating disc’ caught on video by driver stuck in NC traffic. Is it a UFO?

A driver stuck in traffic on U.S. 74 recorded what may be a UFO in Cleveland County last week. Charlotte Observer

Eleven UFO sightings were logged by experts last month in North Carolina, but it’s an even dozen if you include a lesser known report made near Shelby, about 50 miles west of Charlotte.

That potential sighting came to light after a video appeared on YouTube, showing a disc-like object that remained stationary over Cleveland County for several minutes before vanishing, according to a witness.

The video was recorded in morning rush hour on Oct. 25 and posted with a request that viewers give ideas on what it might have been, including the possibility it was just a reflection or strange play of light.

Aaron Bostic, 33, told McClatchy news group that he was stuck in traffic on U.S. 74 in Shelby when he spotted the “diamond shaped object glowing really brightly” against a cloudy sky. It appeared to be rotating, he said.

“It really stuck out like a sore thumb and I kept thinking that maybe it was a plane landing at Charlotte Douglas (International) Airport or maybe it was a really big stunt drone, but it stayed in the same spot for two minutes,” he told McClatchy.

“Honestly, I don’t know what it was and nobody at work who has seen the video knows what it was,” he added. “I’m not a believer in that kind of stuff, but we’ve had all this come out about UFOs and the military. You sort of have to question what you believe.”

Possible explanations posted by viewers on YouTube have included a weather balloon or ball lightning, which National Geographic describes as “glowing, electric orbs” that appear as floating spheres during thunderstorms.

“Can’t really tell if its a Goodyear type blimp or one of those silvery cigar-shaped UFOs,” Molly Lenore posted on YouTube.

Bostic says he considered that it was a helicopter but saw no flashing lights, and says it didn’t have the right contours to be a blimp.

He was curious enough to get a family friend to post the video on YouTube, which has only been viewed about 500 times in the past week.

The Mutual UFO Network, which tracks UFO sightings around the world, says there were 442 sightings reported in the United States during October, more than any other nation.

North Carolina was in the top 15 for UFO reports last month, with 11 sightings, the California-based MUFON reports. California led the nation with 47 reports, followed by Florida with 40, MUFON said.

In September, a video of strange lights seen off North Carolina’s Outer Banks got international attention — and denials from the military that the lights were linked to training or other operations.

William Guy posted a 31-second video Sept. 28 on YouTube, showing what appears to be 14 glowing orbs over the water. He refers to it as a “real UFO sighting.”