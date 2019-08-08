Photo of 10-foot shark also captures something even bigger on seafloor off Cape Cod

What is the strange circular object below this shark off Cape Cod? Questions are being raised after the photo was posted on Facebook Facebook screenshot

A photo taken this week by a shark spotter off Cape Cod is getting international attention for something unexpected and a little mysterious that appears in the green water.

Below the shark is an unmistakable and unnatural seafloor pattern... or object... in the form of a circle of dots.

It’s big, dwarfing the 10-foot great white shark above.

The Massachusetts-based Atlantic White Shark Conservancy posted the photo Wednesday on Facebook, explaining it was taken off the Outer Cape by shark spotter Wayne Davis.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It has since been shared around the world, with many people asking the same question: “What is the circular pattern?”

Some offered guesses, from the unusual to the plausible: It’s the remnants of the collapsed Nauset lighthouse. It’s a large “bait ball” of fish running in circles from the shark... or maybe it’s the outline of a UFO on the seafloor.

Wayne Davis eventually weighed in with a theory that is not extra terrestrial. The water was shallow, he says, and the shark itself may have caused the formation.

“The circle of spots is the shark’s trail in bottom sediment, caused by turbulence/flow of water from its tail as it swam in a circle,” Davis said in a Facebook post.

The idea of something alien below the ocean surface is not far fetched, with The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reporting in June 2018 that it was investigating a “sonar anomaly” off the coast of North Carolina.

NOAA described the target as being “an archaeology site, a geological formation or otherwise.”

The expedition ultimately determined it was a geological formation. However, NOAA kept the location confidential, giving conspiracy theorists something to chew on.

SHARE COPY LINK Crews explore a site they call the “Big Dipper Anomaly" while they try to explain a mysterious sonar find.