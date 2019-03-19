Jobs at Robins: Some said goal was impossible. They will be proven wrong, commander says

Robins Air Force Base is ahead of schedule on its goal to hire 1,200 people in 12 months.
Brig. Gen. John Kubinec, commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, announced the ambitious plan in August. At Tuesday’s State of the Base luncheon, he said 886 people have been hired, while another 276 are in the hiring process.
“We had a lot of people say there’s no way you’ll get 1,200 people hired in 12 months. It can’t be done,” he told an audience of 350 people at the Museum of Aviation. “Well, it can be done and we are doing that because of the support we get.”
He said he expects to hit the 1,200 goal by the end of May.
“We are not going to stop there,” he said. “We are going to continue to hire. We have attrition in the complex of approximately 30 every month so we’ve got to stay ahead of that.”
The complex handles overhaul maintenance for aircraft that includes the F-15, C-130, C-17 and C-5. Positions being filled are mostly skilled jobs, including aircraft mechanics and engineers.
Hiring is done at workatrobins.com. The 21st Century Partnership, a community group that supports the base, created the website and Kubinec gave credit to that for the success of the hiring program.
Kubinec is in his third year of command, and is the first commander since 1995 to serve in that role beyond two years. Col. Lyle Drew, the 78th Air Base Wing commander, mentioned in his comments that Kubinec is now slated to stay at Robins for a fourth year.
“This is not for any reason than that the Air Force has total confidence in his leadership and what he has done,” Drew said.
Drew’s two-year stint is ending this year, and he announced that Col. Brian Moore will be his successor. Moore is vice commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
Drew also talked about the growth at Robins, and said the more than 23,000 people working there now is the highest since 1968, and that’s only going to increase.
“The growth in 2019 is going to be the highest that we have ever seen,” he said.
The luncheon is put on each year by the Robins Regional Chamber of Commerce. Speakers included some of the top military and civilian leaders at the base. April Bragg, president of the chamber, said attendance was about 100 more people than last year.
