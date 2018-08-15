Robins Air Force Base to hire 1,200 by end of 2019

The largest employer in Middle Georgia is getting even bigger.
Robins Air Force Base announced plans Wednesday to hire 1,200 people at its Air Logistics Complex by the end of 2019. This equals “an annual economic impact of $69 million and over $345 million over the next five years,” according to a news release.
The complex provides depot maintenance, engineering support and software development to major weapons systems including F-15, C-5, C-130, C-17 and Special Operations Forces aircraft.
Some of Georgia’s Congressional delegates and military personnel are expected to speak during Wednesday morning’s news conference held on the flight line on base.
For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Thursday’s Telegraph.
Comments