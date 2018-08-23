Robins maintenance commander to do something that hasn’t been done in over two decades

For the first time since 1995, the top commander over the massive maintenance area at Robins Air Force Base will stay on the job for three years.
Brig. Gen. John Kubinec, who has commanded the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex since August 2016, ordinarily would have been expected to depart about this time. However, Col. Lyle Drew, commander of the 78th Air Base Wing at Robins, confirmed Thursday that Kubinec will stay on for a third year.
Including the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center, which dissolved in 2012 in a reorganization, Kubinec will be the first commander to serve three years since Maj. Gen. William Hallin served from 1992 to 1995, according to base historian Bill Head.
Drew said it was good news for Robins.
“I think the Air Force is looking at more continuity in some of our key leadership jobs,” Drew said. “He was thrilled to stay. He loves the area.”
Robins officials just last week announced the base will be adding 1,200 jobs over the next year.
Retired Maj. Gen. Rick Goddard, former commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center and an adviser to the 21st Century Partnership, said the extension of Kubinec’s stay at Robins is a vote of confidence.
“Gen. Kubinec is doing a masterful job, and they need him here,” Goddard said. “He is on track for bigger things for the Air Force. I have no doubt the fact that he is staying longer speaks to what a great job he is doing.”
