Senate, House agreement kills new planes for J-STARS; Scott blames Perdue

An agreement between members of the U.S. House and Senate kills plans to buy new aircraft for the Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System at Robins Air Force Base.
The agreement came from a committee of House and Senate representatives to reconcile differences between each body’s version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which sets defense policy for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1. The House version called for buying new planes while the Senate version did not.
U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, a Republican whose district includes Robins, blamed U.S. Sen. David Perdue, a Georgia Republican from Houston County. Scott, a longtime vocal advocate for J-STARS recapitalization, said Perdue withdrew his support for new planes.
Scott and Perdue both served on the committee that reached the agreement.
“I think we did everything we could, but the bottom line is David doesn’t support recap anymore,” Scott said in a telephone interview with The Telegraph. “If David said yes, it would have happened.”
The agreement calls for J-STARS to fly until 2028, and the Air Force is required to keep at least six J-STARS aircraft available for combat missions at all times.
“Senator Perdue is committed to the J-STARS mission and long-term viability of Robins Air Force Base, which is why he worked to keep the current J-STARS fleet flying and funded through the next decade as well as bring the new (Advanced Battle Management System) mission to Robins,” Casey Black, Perdue’s press secretary, wrote in an emailed statement to The Telegraph. “This is the only viable solution and the best path forward to make sure Robins remains a leading force in our national security for decades to come.”
Scott said he isn’t giving up on the possibility that J-STARS recapitalization could be restarted, but he said it will have to happen in the next couple of years. He noted that the compromise bill includes funding to continue development of a new radar for J-STARS, although not the planes. Scott said that leaves some hope that recapitalization could still be on the table in the future.
The 21st Century Partnership, an independent group that works to protect jobs at Robins, estimates J-STARS is responsible for about 3,000 jobs at the base when support personnel are included.
On June 6, the Air Force announced Robins would get a new mission to be called the Advanced Battle Management System, which would manage current and future alternatives to the J-STARS mission of battlefield surveillance and reconnaissance, including drones.
Scott said he has not gotten any answers as to how many jobs the Advanced Battle Management System would provide or whether it would include the Georgia Air National Guard, which jointly operates J-STARS with the active-duty Air Force. He also said the Air Force estimates that new J-STARS alternatives might not be ready until 2035, leaving a capability gap.
Scott said if J-STARS goes away, it would leave Robins without a combat flying mission, which he said could have ramifications in the event of a Base Realignment and Closure Commission.
“I do not believe you want to be an Air Force base without a flying mission when you go into a round of BRAC,” Scott said.
The Air Force had already made clear that it wanted to stop the J-STARS recapitalization in favor of pursuing other alternatives, but Scott and others in Congress have continued to advocate for buying new J-STARS planes. The primary criticism of J-STARS has been that it cannot operate against a foe that can shoot down aircraft. Perdue, while expressing support for J-STARS, addressed this in a recent editorial that appeared in The Telegraph.
“We’ve seen Russia and China modernize their air defenses to keep our specialized capabilities farther from potentially contested locations,” he wrote. “As a result, there are vast areas of the globe the current J-STARS fleet cannot penetrate today or in the future. Our military needs a system that can provide the key capabilities of the J-STARS platform into these anti-access areas.”
J-STARS flies over enemy territory and provides ground commanders with information on enemy movements. Army personnel fly with J-STARS to communicate that information to troops on the ground. J-STARS has been heavily used in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.
