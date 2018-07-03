A mission too critical to gap

Air National Guard Lt. Col. Thomas Grabowski, left, 116th Operations Support Squadron commander, briefs Maj. Gen. Jim Butterworth, Adjutant General of Georgia, Lt. Gen. Harry Wyatt III, guard director, and Rep. Austin Scott, on the mission and capabilities of the E-8 Joint STARS during an orientation flight aboard one of the planes at Robins Air Force Base in 2011. Master Sgt. Roger Parsons Air National Guard