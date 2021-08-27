Three Bibb County schools, two classes moving to remote learning due to COVID

Several hundred Bibb County School District students are moving to remote learning for the next few weeks, as officials track COVID-19 cases and quarantined students across the district.

All classes at Ingram-Pye Elementary School, Westside High School, and Elam Alexander Academy at Burke are moving to virtual learning until Sept. 8.

“In reviewing the number of COVID-19 cases for schools each day, officials noticed the number of positive COVID-19 cases is slowly increasing in these schools,” according to a Bibb County Schools press release. “In order to ensure the safety and wellness of our students and staff, we made the decision to switch these schools to asynchronous learning for a brief period. This will help reduce any possible spread of COVID-19.”

The virtual schooling is “asynchronous,” which means teachers will record and post lessons every day, but won’t be teaching live.

The decision impacts about 1,500 students. The seventh grade cohort led by teachers Crystal Heath, Morris Reece, Marcus Curry and Britni Martin at Howard Middle School and the second grade classroom led by teacher Sherida Hicks at Burdell-Hunt Elementary School have also gone to virtual, asynchronous learning. Those students are also set to return Sept. 8.

During asynchronous learning, impacted students are not allowed to participate in any school extracurricular activities or athletics, and cannot not visit any Bibb County School District campus, including any high school football games.

To read more about the Bibb County School District’s COVID-19 protocols visit, www.bcsdk12.net.

ACE, a Macon charter school, is also going to remote learning for grades 6-12. Students will return to the classroom the week of Sept. 5.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported more than 8,400 new COVID-19 cases across the state and more than 2,900 antigen cases during its regular update Friday afternoon.