Education
Middle Georgia students return to classes with varying COVID rules as delta spreads
School districts across Middle Georgia are returning to classrooms this week as the delta variant leads to increases in COVID-19 cases and revised guidance from health officials.
In updated guidance published last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended reinstating mask protocols for the upcoming school year — reversing course on previous recommendations that students, teachers and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 didn’t need face masks while indoors.
The new guidance applies to all K-12 students, staff, faculty and visitors. Those who still haven’t gotten the vaccine, including children older than 2, should also continue masking up, according to the CDC. Most Middle Georgia school districts aren’t requiring masks, but Bibb County is.
Bibb County students return to classrooms
Bibb County students are heading back to classrooms today, unless parents chose to make arrangements through VIP Academy.
“I feel pretty good about returning back to school,” district superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said. “I believe we have learned a lot over the past year and we will implement some of the lessons learned and I am looking forward to having students back in the building.”
Masks are required by the district on school buses and in buildings, but are not required to be worn outdoors or at breakfast/lunch.
“A key goal for our district this year is to do all we can to keep students learning in person throughout the year,” Jones said. “Based upon the latest available information, encouraging individuals to be vaccinated and requiring all individuals to wear masks are the two most effective ways we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Everyone must do their part to keep students and staff safe so we can have a normal school year.”
COVID-19 vaccinations are not required but are strongly recommended and encouraged for any eligible individual 12 years and older, according to the district. The district is still implementing prior protocols, such as temperature checks, washing hands, social distancing by 3 feet in hallways, visitation by appointment, and suggestions of staying home when unwell if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Bibb County has also listed different scenarios for all situations that may occur during the school year.
- If the student/employee is unvaccinated and is identified by DPH as a close contact, they must quarantine for 10 days, and test on or after day 5 of quarantine.
- If the student/employee tests positive for COVID, regardless of vaccination state, they must isolate for 10 days. Prior to returning to school or work, students/employees must be fever-free without the assistance of medication for at least 24 hours.
The COVID protocols are subject to change based on community scenarios and guidance from outside agencies such as the CDC, Georgia Department of Education and the state health department, according to the Bibb County School District’s website.
COVID-19 rules across Middle Georgia
Many other area school districts have increased safety rules and recommend masks and social distancing, even if they’re not required. Here are links to health and safety protocols for Middle Georgia school districts:
- Baldwin County: Baldwin students and teachers go back on Aug. 4. Masks are not required in the class (but are while riding buses), and are highly recommended for the unvaccinated. During lunch, staffers will try to ensure students maintain three feet of social distancing.
- Houston County: Returning to class Aug. 2, Houston County School District recommends, but doesn’t require, wearing masks and getting a coronavirus vaccine. Buses, classrooms and “high-touch surfaces” will be disinfected regularly. Sick students and staff members will be required to stay home.
- Jones County: Jones County schools begin Aug. 4. Masks are required on buses and recommended, but not required, in school buildings. According to the district, “Teachers/staff will maintain 3-ft safe zones where masks may be removed to teach and work.”
- Laurens County: The Laurens County School District is only offering in-person instruction this school year. Masks are required on buses, and recommended but not required in buildings.
- Monroe County: Monroe students and staff go back to school on Aug. 2. Masks can be worn, but are not required, while vaccinations are encouraged. Monroe County School will not mandate precautionary quarantines for students or staff for close contact at school with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
- Peach County: Aug. 2 is the first day of classes. According to the district’s website, “vaccinated employees and students are not required to wear masks, unvaccinated employees and students are encouraged to wear masks.”
- Twiggs County: Twiggs students and teachers return Aug. 2. Teachers and staff will undergo a “health screening” before each work day. Masks are encouraged but not required for the unvaccinated while indoors. People who are directly exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days and get a negative test before returning to in-person classes.
- Wilkinson County: Wilkinson returned to school on July 30, and masks are required for students, teachers and staff in buildings and on buses. Temperatures are checked on arrival, and social distancing must be observed. Staff and student vaccination events will be scheduled throughout the school year.
Comments