Middle Georgia students return to classes with varying COVID rules as delta spreads

School districts across Middle Georgia are returning to classrooms this week as the delta variant leads to increases in COVID-19 cases and revised guidance from health officials.

In updated guidance published last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended reinstating mask protocols for the upcoming school year — reversing course on previous recommendations that students, teachers and staff vaccinated against COVID-19 didn’t need face masks while indoors.

The new guidance applies to all K-12 students, staff, faculty and visitors. Those who still haven’t gotten the vaccine, including children older than 2, should also continue masking up, according to the CDC. Most Middle Georgia school districts aren’t requiring masks, but Bibb County is.

Bibb County students return to classrooms

Bibb County students are heading back to classrooms today, unless parents chose to make arrangements through VIP Academy.

“I feel pretty good about returning back to school,” district superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said. “I believe we have learned a lot over the past year and we will implement some of the lessons learned and I am looking forward to having students back in the building.”

Masks are required by the district on school buses and in buildings, but are not required to be worn outdoors or at breakfast/lunch.

“A key goal for our district this year is to do all we can to keep students learning in person throughout the year,” Jones said. “Based upon the latest available information, encouraging individuals to be vaccinated and requiring all individuals to wear masks are the two most effective ways we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Everyone must do their part to keep students and staff safe so we can have a normal school year.”

COVID-19 vaccinations are not required but are strongly recommended and encouraged for any eligible individual 12 years and older, according to the district. The district is still implementing prior protocols, such as temperature checks, washing hands, social distancing by 3 feet in hallways, visitation by appointment, and suggestions of staying home when unwell if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Bibb County has also listed different scenarios for all situations that may occur during the school year.

If the student/employee is unvaccinated and is identified by DPH as a close contact, they must quarantine for 10 days, and test on or after day 5 of quarantine.

If the student/employee tests positive for COVID, regardless of vaccination state, they must isolate for 10 days. Prior to returning to school or work, students/employees must be fever-free without the assistance of medication for at least 24 hours.

The COVID protocols are subject to change based on community scenarios and guidance from outside agencies such as the CDC, Georgia Department of Education and the state health department, according to the Bibb County School District’s website.

COVID-19 rules across Middle Georgia

Many other area school districts have increased safety rules and recommend masks and social distancing, even if they’re not required. Here are links to health and safety protocols for Middle Georgia school districts: