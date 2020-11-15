Macon Telegraph Logo
Southwest High students to learn remotely Monday, Tuesday after COVID-19 case

While many Bibb County School District students are scheduled to return to in-person classes Monday — the second wave of students after last Monday’s partial return — students at Southwest High School will have virtual classes on Monday and Tuesday after a positive COVID-19 case was reported.

The two-day return to virtual learning also impacts students who attend Elam Alexander’s campus at Southwest (1775 Williamson Road in Macon). But the Elam Alexander Academy at Burke, 2051 Second Street, will not be impacted.

“Out of precaution, Southwest High and Elam at Southwest students will be fully virtual on Monday and Tuesday of this week. This will allow time for the district to make any necessary staffing adjustments, as well as time for the building to be deep-cleaned and disinfected,” according to a district press release. “No students should plan to attend school on the Southwest campus on Monday and Tuesday of this week. Students who attend Hutchings College and Career Academy or dual enrollment programs for in-person instruction may continue to do so as long as they have not been identified as a close contact. “

Students slated to return to classrooms at Southwest will do so on Thursday. Wednesdays are virtual learning days across the district.

“The safety and well-being of students, staff and families is the Bibb County School District’s top priority,” the press release continued. “Individuals identified as close contacts have been notified and will work or study remotely during their quarantine period as established by CDC and Department of Public Health guidance. For more information about the Bibb County School District’s health and safety protocols, please visit www.bcsdk12.net and click on the headline “COVID-19 Information.”

