For the first time since March, Bibb Co. students are heading back to the classroom

For the first time since moving to virtual education in March, the Bibb County School District is preparing for a large contingent of students to return to classrooms.

On Monday, some students in kindergarten through second grade, sixth grade and ninth grade will be face-to-face again with each other and their teachers. Next Monday, Nov. 16, the remaining group of elementary, middle school and high school students will return.

But not every student is heading back. Keith Simmons, the Bibb County School District’s chief of staff, explained that, due to space constraints imposed by social distancing, the district had to pick which students would be in physical classrooms.

“Those students who have been approved to return, based on spacing capacity, have already been contacted,” he said. “If a family has not been contacted, our expectation is that those students will continue virtual learning.”

District leaders first surveyed parents and students in the summer to determine who preferred in-person learning, and who would rather stay at home, and conducted another survey in October. Then, principles used learning data to figure out which students were struggling with virtual education and who was excelling, and the district combined that information to pick who was coming back.

Safety measures

Simmons discussed the district’s safety protocols for returning students:

Here’s what you need to know

Simmons advised parents and students to review the following information:

A significant delay

While the largest neighboring school district, Houston County, began classes on Aug. 6, Bibb County schools postponed the start of the fall semester until after Labor Day, and even then, only virtual education was offered. The district has provided WiFi through a series of mobile buses and mobile hotspots, as well as regular meals for students learning from home. The district also equipped thousands of students with laptops or tablets.

Earlier this fall, Superintendent Curtis Jones said the district would continue virtual education at least through the end of October, citing high coronavirus case and hospitalization numbers in Bibb County compared to neighboring counties.

Profile Image of Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
