Here’s how 2019 ACT scores in Bibb, Houston counties compare to the state’s average

Georgia’s 2019 graduating class outpaced the nation on one of the major college entrance exams, while Houston County and Bibb school systems scored under the state average on the ACT.

The average composite score of 21.4 for Georgia remained unchanged from 2018 to 2019, but outpaced the national average for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Georgia Department of Education.

The national average of 20.7 fell one-tenth of a point from 2018.

Bibb County improved slightly with a composite score of 17.7, up four-tenths of a point from 2018.

“The ACT reports the likelihood of student success at the collegiate level,” Bibb County School Superintendent Curtis Jones said in an email. “While we recognize we have a climb ahead of us, feedback like the growth we see in the current ACT scores reaffirms the work we have been doing is making a difference and we are optimistic of seeing larger gains as the roots of our work with our younger students continues to grow.”

Meanwhile, Houston County schools stayed steady with a composite score of 20.5 for 2019 and 2018.

Georgia tied with Minnesota for 23rd in the nation on the ACT composite score, up from ranking 24th in 2018.

The ACT is designed to assess general educational development and college readiness. A perfect score is 36. Of students who take the ACT multiple times, their last score is used for the annual fall comparison.

Here’s how the Bibb school district scored by subject areas tested on the ACT from 2018 to 2019.

▪ English 16.6, up three-tenths of a point.

▪ Math 17.2, down one-tenth of a point.

▪ Reading 18.3, up seven-tenths of a point.

▪ Science 18.1, up four-tenths of a point.

Here’s how the Houston County school system scored by subject area:

▪ English 19.5, the same as last year.

▪ Math 20.2, up one-tenth of a point.

▪ Reading 21.5, up four-tenths of a point.

▪ Science 20.6, down two-tenths of a point.

To see more district scores across the state, go to gadoe.org.