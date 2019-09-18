2019 graduation rates released for Bibb, Houston counties. There’s reason to celebrate.

Video: Northeast High School holds Commit to Graduate Ceremony Students at Macon's Northeast High School held a Commit to Graduate Ceremony for sophomores and juniors on Thursday. The ceremony included speakers and musical performances. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Students at Macon's Northeast High School held a Commit to Graduate Ceremony for sophomores and juniors on Thursday. The ceremony included speakers and musical performances.

The 2019 graduation rates for Bibb and Houston counties have increased from previous years, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education.

The overall graduation rate in Bibb County went up from 78.5% in 2018 to 79.4% in 2019, according to a news release from the Bibb County School District.

Six of the seven high schools in the Bibb County had a graduation rate of 80% or higher, including a 100% graduation rate for the first graduating class at the Academy for Classical Education (ACE), a charter school.

“This success is not just because of what high schools are doing; it is because everyone in our schools and throughout our community is coming together in a concentrated effort to make sure students graduate,” Bibb County Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said.

In Houston County, the graduation rate is now 87.9%, up 14.7% from their 2011 numbers, according to a Houston County Board of Education news release.

Houston County’s 2019 graduation rate is nearly 6% higher than the state of Georgia’s average of 82%.

“We are pleased that our graduation rate continues to outperform the state. We will not rest, though, until 100 percent of our students graduate, ready for college and careers,” said Houston County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Scott.

Here are the 2019 graduation rates for high schools in Bibb and Houston counties:

Bibb County

Academy for Classical Education: 100%

Central High School: 80.5%

Howard High School: 82%

Northeast High School: 80.8%

Rutland High School: 82%

Southwest High School: 80.9%

Westside High School: 70%

Houston County

Houston County High School: 94.82%

Northside High School: 87.02%

Perry High School: 92.05%

Veterans High School: 89.01%

Warner Robins High School: 85.11%