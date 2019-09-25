‘It’s where we want to go.’ What to know from Bibb schools State of District address

‘Celebrate what we’ve accomplished,’ says Curtis Jones Bibb County school superintendent Curtis Jones was named the 2019 National School Superintendent of the Year at the National Conference on Education in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 14, 2019. Jones encouraged all of Bibb County to celebrate. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bibb County school superintendent Curtis Jones was named the 2019 National School Superintendent of the Year at the National Conference on Education in Los Angeles, California, on Feb. 14, 2019. Jones encouraged all of Bibb County to celebrate.

Bibb County School Superintendent Curtis Jones delivered Thursday an upbeat State of District address about the school system.

Among the achievements noted by Jones was Bibb schools closing the gap with the state on a calculation used to measure Georgia public schools’ student achievement and on graduation rates.

Bibb’s College and Career Ready Performance Index score for 2018 was 67.2 compared to 76.6 for the state. In 2012, Bibb’s CCRPI score was 57.3, compared to 74.1 for the state, Jones said.

Bibb’s graduation rate was 79.4% for 2019, compared to 82% for the state. In 2012, Bibb’s graduation rate was 52.3%, compared to 69.7% for the state.

In addition, Jones noted that third-graders reading on grade level now is at 69.3% for 2019.

“Still not good enough, but it’s where we want to go,” Jones said.

His address came at “Victory in Progress” luncheon before before a standing-room-only crowd. The address was aired live on Facebook.

Here are some other highlights:

▪ The school district has awarded 24 Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen scholarships since 2016.

▪ Two Bibb schools received national recognition: Skyview Elementary, National ESEA Distinguished School in February, and Carter Elementary, National ESEA Distinguished School to be honored in 2020.

▪ A pilot program to develop and implement agricultural education in elementary schools will begin this year in 20 schools across the state, including at Heard Elementary School in Bibb County.

▪ $2.75 million raised for the Leader in Me program for all Bibb County schools.

Jones, who came to Bibb County schools in April 2015, earned the 2019 National Superintendent of the Year in February.