Threat at Mount de Sales Academy leads to juvenile’s arrest in New York

A threat to shoot up a Macon school on Friday has led to the arrest of a juvenile in New York.
The threat came from an anonymous YouTube account about 12 minutes into a livestream of the morning announcements at Mount de Sales Academy about 8 a.m.
“I’m shooting up the school today. Leave while you can,” the YouTube commenter said.
The juvenile faces “state-level charges” in New York, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.
The juvenile’s name, age and sex was not released. A juvenile is defined under Georgia law as a child under the age of 16.
The juvenile’s arrest in Tonawanda, New York, on Friday night was the result of cooperation between the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the North Tonawanda Police Department, the FBI and the Macon-Bibb County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.
“I want to thank our law enforcement partners in New York and Macon for acting swiftly to make this arrest,” U.S. Attorney Charles “Charlie” Peeler for Georgia’s Middle District said in the release. “They are to be commended for their hard work.”
No other information was released in connection to the arrest.
The threat forced the evacuation of students through use of the school’s fire alarm. Bibb County sheriff’s deputies searched for weapons, but found none. Students were released to their parents about 11:15 a.m.
About 400 students grades six through 12 attend the independent Catholic School in downtown Macon, according to the school’s website.
