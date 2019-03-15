Shooting threat forces Mount de Sales Academy evacuation

Mount de Sales Academy students were evacuated from their downtown campus early Friday after a reported threat was made to “shoot up the school,” Bibb County sheriff’s Lt. Brad Wolfe said.
The threat was posted just before 8 a.m. on the school’s YouTube channel, which is used to make morning announcements to students, Wolfe said.
Someone on an anonymous YouTube account wrote: “I’m shooting up the school today. Leave while you can,” about 12 minutes into a live stream of the morning announcements.
School officials called the sheriff’s office about 8:15 a.m. and evacuated students by activating the fire alarm, he said. Parents began arriving on campus about an hour after the evacuation.
Alex Thigpen drove from north Macon to pick up his child after his wife called to tell him about a text that she received regarding a threat to the school.
Another parent, Jennifer Baggarly waited anxiously outside of the school after receiving the text. Her son attends school there. Baggarly said she left work at the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau immediately to come pick up her son.
No name is attached to the YouTube account that posted the threat on the Mount de Sales Cavaliers YouTube page Friday morning.
A string of numbers, a headshot of an adult man and nine miscellaneous videos are the only identifying characteristics associated with the page.
Mount de Sales Academy, is an independent Catholic School, with approximate 400 students in grades six through 12, according to the school’s website. The campus is in the College Hill corridor near Mercer University and Navicent Health.
Samantha Max contributed reporting to this story.
