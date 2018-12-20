Bibb, GA schools’ Curtis Jones among 4 finalists for National Superintendent of the Year

Bibb County’s Curtis Jones is among four finalists for the 2019 National Superintendent of the Year.
The announcement came weeks after Jones was named Georgia’s Superintendent of the Year in early December.
The other finalists, whittled down from 49 participating states, include superintendents Jeff Butts, of Indiana, Mary Ann Ranells, of Idaho, and Brian Woods, of Texas.
The four finalists will head to Washington D.C. to “meet the national education community” at a 3 p.m. news conference Jan. 10 at the National Press Club, according to a news release from the School Superintendents Association.
The winner will be announced at the National Conference on Education in Los Angeles Feb. 14-16. The winner will receive a $10,000 to be granted to a student of their Alma mater or to a student at a high school in their present district.
The award is sponsored by The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Co. and Ohio-based school transportation company called First Student.
The School Superintendent Association sponsors other awards including “The Superintendent Award,” awarded to any female superintendent, and “The Central Office/Principal Award,” awarded to any female central office or building-level leader.
Tanzy Kilcrease, associate superintendent in Bibb County, is one of two finalists for The Central Office/Principal Award.
The winner of those awards also will be announced at the conference in February.
