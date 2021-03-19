Woman tells Georgia cop about ‘strange things’ in her car — then gets arrested

A woman in a 2008 Nissan Maxima was said to be doing 90 mph on Interstate 75 north of Forsyth one Sunday afternoon when a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy pulled her over.

The woman, 39, of Lawrenceville, said she was headed home after a weekend with friends. She said she was “running on fumes.” The deputy asked the woman for her driver’s license and she promptly pulled out a cigarette and began to light it. After handing over the license, the woman, as the deputy’s report of the Dec. 6 encounter noted, said she had spent an enjoyable weekend camping at “a friend’s new venture. (She) continued to speak about the wonderful place and that she hated to leave.”

Soon the woman “transitioned to begging” the deputy not to cite her for speeding, that she had an “expensive” DUI years ago and it was an “ordeal.” Because of the woman’s “strange demeanor” and her “extremely talkative nature,” as the deputy noted, further investigation was needed. Asked why she was so nervous, she chattered on about her trip and couldn’t “stay in tune with the conversation.”

Asked if there were any drugs in the car, the woman said she had “multiple people in her car this weekend and she found some strange things in her vehicle.” Like what? A flashlight, she said, and some other things “she was unsure of.” A drug-sniffing dog was brought in and the dog “alerted.” A search of the Nissan turned up a “glass smoking device,” two baggies with a crystal-like substance inside and a vacuum-sealed bag with two cookies inside.

“I asked (the woman) if the cookies were infused with marijuana and she told me that she was just a novice and that several friends were eating edibles in their retreat this weekend,” the report said. “(She) said that she was too nervous to join in on the edibles at the retreat.” She was jailed on drug-possession and traffic charges.

Dispatches: A man who lives on Juliette Road in Monroe County told the cops in mid-February that he received a threatening text message from his stepson. The message read, in part, that “us country folk don’t care for people like you,” and “I like making people mad. It’s my specialty.” . . . It seems a woman who lives near High Falls who was mentioned in last week’s Cop Shop column has again called the authorities to report “electromagnetic” disturbances out her way. On March 3, a sheriff’s deputy answered her call. She informed the deputy that her ex-husband “has been hiring people to come on her property with a super magnet and dig up her property.” She said there were surveillance cameras placed in the trees and that magnetic waves were “causing her pain and marks on her body.” The woman then accused the deputy of being in cahoots with her ex and “would not cooperate further” with the deputy.