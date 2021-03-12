Georgia cop gets suspicious when man hands him medical-marijuana card — from Oklahoma

A Chrysler 300 was headed south through Forsyth on Interstate 75 one night when a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy spotted it weaving. The car had an Oklahoma license plate, and its driver, according to the deputy’s report, seemed “very nervous.”

The deputy’s write-up added that the man behind the wheel was trembling, “physically shaking” and breathing heavily. The driver, whose hometown was not listed, handed over his driver’s license. For reasons that were unclear, the man also presented his Oklahoma medical-marijuana card.

The deputy promptly asked the fellow, a 40-year-old, if there was any weed in the car. No, the man said. He then let the deputy to search the car. In the trunk, the deputy’s report noted, “I smelled the odor of marijuana” and he saw a small container of weed in a bag.

The deputy asked the driver about the weed. “I forgot that was in there,” the driver said. The deputy continued his search and found several more “large bags” of pot in two suitcases. “The marijuana was discovered in a hidden compartment near the suitcase handle,” the report of the Dec. 17 episode said.

All told, about 3.5 pounds of pot were found. The driver was jailed on drug-possession and distribution charges.

Dispatches: A woman on Buck Creek Road near High Falls Lake reported a prowler the night of Feb. 26. The woman, 70, said a man had climbed her fence and walked onto her property. A pair of Monroe sheriff’s deputies spotted the man, who had a flashlight, in some woods nearby. They asked him to come out, but he didn’t. Instead he switched off his light and bolted further into trees and escaped. A security camera captured footage of the man who was said to be wearing just one shoe. Deputies were later told the suspect’s name may be “Ice Head Charlie.” . . . A woman who lives just northeast of High Falls called the cops the same day to report, as a sheriff’s write-up put it, that “someone was spying on her through her phone and with various flying devices that were in the trees.” The woman showed a deputy a picture of some tree limbs that she had taken with her cellphone’s camera. “I told her I did not see anything but tree limbs,” the deputy noted. “She then stated that some type of electromagnetic force imprinted something on the walls of her residence, and that the sheriff’s office should contact the FCC on her behalf. I told her she could file a complaint with the FCC.”