Crime

‘I ain’t killed nobody.’ Second suspect in Twiggs double murder makes court appearance

Jeffersonville

A second suspect in the alleged burglary-turned-murders of a Twiggs County husband and wife who were found shot to death Sept. 11 made his first appearance in court here Wednesday, where a judge formally read the charges against him.

Wayneaire Mendez Lester, 45, of Macon, was arrested Monday in connection with the slayings of Fred and Peggy White.

Another man, Charles Edward “Bo-Bo” Rowland, 49, of Macon, was arrested Sept. 13 after investigators tracked him to a home in south Macon.

Around the same time, Lester was also arrested in south Macon and jailed on unrelated burglary charge. He remained locked up at the Bibb County jail until Monday when he was charged for his alleged role in the White couple’s deaths.

Investigators believe the killings happened on Sept. 10 when Rowland allegedly burglarized the Whites’ home. Officials have yet to say publicly how Lester may have been involved.

Fred White, 69, and Peggy White, 65, lived on Riggins Mill Road on the south side of the Dry Branch community. They were found slain, shot in their heads, the morning of Sept. 11 at separate spots in the woods not far from their house, which lies three and a half miles east of Interstate 16 near the northern end of Sgoda Road.

On Wednesday afternoon in a 10-minute hearing at the Twiggs Courthouse, Chief Magistrate David L. Brown informed Lester of the two murder charges as well as the felony burglary and theft charges that he faces.

Lester, who was not yet represented by an attorney, was read his rights and asked by the judge if he understood the charges.

“No, I don’t understand,” Lester said. “I ain’t killed nobody. I ain’t hurt nobody.”

He later requested a court-appointed attorney.

No bond was set in the case as bond in such serious matters must be set by a superior court judge.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 3:31 PM.

Joe Kovac Jr.
