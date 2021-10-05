Second man jailed in murder of Twiggs County couple found shot to death last month

A second man was jailed Monday in connection with the September slayings of Fred and Peggy White, a Twiggs County couple found shot to death after an apparent burglary at their Riggins Mill Road home.

Twiggs sheriff’s officials said in a statement Tuesday that they had arrested Wayneaire Mendez Lester, 45, of Macon, on charges that included two counts of murder, burglary and theft.

It was not immediately clear what may have led the authorities to suspect Lester.

On Sept. 13, two days after the Whites were found killed, investigators arrested Charles Edward “Bo-Bo” Rowland, 49, on similar charges.

Lester, whose most recent address was at an apartment on Pio Nono Lane between Montpelier Avenue and Mercer University Drive, was arrested that same day in Bibb County on apparently unrelated charges, according to court records.

Lester’s arrest was in connection with a first-degree burglary case in Macon.

He had been held at the Bibb jail until Monday when he was charged in the Whites’ slaying.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 4:15 PM.