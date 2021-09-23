Two charged in connection with April shooting death of 55-year-old Macon man

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in connection with the April shooting of a 55-year-old Macon man.

Rahkon Marketh Howard, 20, and Andre Lamar Davis, 29, were both taken into custody and charged with murder and armed robbery Wednesday. They’re currently being held in the Bibb County jail.

Davis was also charged with violating parole on a firearms charge.

Macon’s Timothy Keith Williams was shot multiple times at about 1:20 a.m. April 17 at the corner of Columbus Road and Helon Street, roughly two blocks northeast of Mercer University Drive, police said. Sheriff’s officials said in their statement six hours after the shooting that Williams had been shot in his “lower extremity,” but did not elaborate. Police believe Williams was shot as he was being robbed.

Williams’ shooting death was the 14th homicide of 2021 that has or appears likely to result in a murder charge.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information in reference to this investigation is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.