Ed Judie, accused of murder in wife’s cocaine death, out of jail after posting $220K bond

Edward Judie Jr., who was charged with murder in July in the 2019 death of his wife, posted bond Wednesday and was released from the county jail.

While he awaits adjudication of the case against him, Judie, who turns 67 next month, can leave his north Macon home only to go to the doctor, visit his lawyer or go to court.

Before he was released from the county lockup early Wednesday afternoon, he was ordered to surrender his passport and to avoid contact with some members of his late wife’s immediate family.

Late last month, a judge set bond for Judie in a case that involves the death of Joyce Fox Judie.

Joyce Judie, who was 60, was said to have suffered from dementia. She died Nov. 29, 2019, of “cocaine toxicity,” having had five times the lethal amount of cocaine in her system at the time of her death, investigators have said.

