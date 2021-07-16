Children of Ed Judie’s slain wife ask Bibb court to keep his hands off her insurance money

Edward Judie Jr.

The stepson and stepdaughter of Edward Judie Jr., a former high-ranking Bibb County public school official who is in jail on murder charges in the alleged 2019 cocaine-poisoning death of their mother, were granted a court order Friday to keep Judie from spending their late mother’s assets.

Judie was arrested July 1, charged with murder and felony murder in the Nov. 29, 2019, death of his 60-year-old wife, Joyce Fox Judie, who investigators have said died of a “lethal dose of cocaine.”

Her adult children, Corey Toye and Ebonie Toye, who are Joyce Judie’s son and daughter from a previous relationship, were granted an emergency temporary restraining order aimed at keeping Ed Judie from using Joyce Judie’s life-insurance money or selling the couple’s home or making any dealings involving the couple’s joint assets.

In their civil complaint seeking injunctive relief filed Thursday in Bibb Superior Court, the Toyes contend that their mother’s and stepfather’s property — including jewelry and cars — has been “wrongfully converted ... for personal use, gain and benefit” by Ed Judie in the wake of Joyce Judie’s death. The filing did not cite specific incidents.

Georgia law states that “any individual who feloniously and intentionally kills or conspires to kill ... another individual forfeits their right to take an interest from the decedent’s estate.”

Ed Judie, 66, an ex-deputy superintendent of Bibb schools, has been in the county jail since his arrest. He was denied bond last week after a prosecutor said at a bond hearing that, in the wake of his arrest, Ed Judie had placed calls from jail on a recorded line trying to secure his passport and “hide” some $500,000 of his deceased wife’s insurance proceeds.

The Toyes’ claim mentions revelations from Ed Judie’s bond hearing in which he was, according to a prosecutor, said to have been heard in a recorded jail call “talking about committing an appraisal on a house to sell it to get money and cash. And he’s also (in the call) referencing getting the life insurance proceeds from his deceased wife’s account to someone else, to get it out of his bank account into someone else’s to hide it.”

An arrest warrant in the murder case against him states that Ed Judie poisoned his wife “by introducing into her system cocaine” and further states that Joyce Judie was at the time “being treated for dementia.”

Investigators said in a statement announcing Ed Judie’s arrest that he had “purchased cocaine (the) same night” she died at their $320,000 Greenwood Terrace home in the Barrington Hall golfing subdivision off Zebulon Road.

A decade ago, Ed Judie began about a four-year stint between 2011-15 as the county school system’s deputy superintendent of student affairs during the time that since-disgraced ex-superintendent Romain Dallemand took office.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.