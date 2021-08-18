Macon man arrested in Cherry Street killings was wanted for months in another shooting

More from the series July 2021 shootings in downtown Macon Read the Telegraph’s coverage of a downtown Macon deadly shooting in late July, 2021 that killed two and injured two others. Expand All

Bystanders caught in a fatal burst of gunfire outside a Cherry Street nightclub in downtown Macon late last month told the police that a rifle-toting gunman confronted them, asking, “Who jumped on my boy Vic?”

The bystanders, though not shot themselves, said they “feared for their lives” and ran.

Details of the confrontation near the Thirsty Turtle bar emerged this week in arrest warrants made public after Jacory Keshawn Meadows, 21, of a Pharr Avenue address, was jailed Monday night, accused of murdering two people and wounding two others in the July 24 shooting.

As it turns out, Meadows, who was arrested in Atlanta, had been sought in connection with multiple crimes, including an alleged Feb. 26 running gun battle between people in automobiles which stretched from Pio Nono and Vineville avenues to Interstate 75.

Meanwhile, Bibb County sheriff’s investigators have not said much about the July shootings nor what may have prompted the deadly midnight-hour episode which rattled the city’s downtown club scene as well as its recently resurgent retail establishments.

Several warrants allegedly linking Meadows to the shootings and to other alleged crimes in the months prior paint a troubling picture.

Cops: Witnesses identified shooter

In the aftermath of the late-July shooting, which happened near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street, sources familiar with the probe told The Telegraph that “a beef” spilled over from the Thirsty Turtle and ended in gunfire.

An aggravated assault warrant that cites Meadows as a gunman and accuses him of confronting people on Cherry Street, doesn’t elaborate on his alleged statement about someone jumping his “boy Vic.”

A murder warrant goes on to note that investigators recovered “several rifle shell casings” and that the cops “spoke to witnesses who identified the shooter. ... The witnesses stated that a fight occurred inside of Thirsty Turtle and everyone exit(ed) the club and someone fired a rifle at the crowd.”

Meadows previously shot in drive-by

Meadows has been in the news before. In July 2016 when he was 17, he was shot in the chest in an apparent drive-by shooting while he and two other teens were walking away from some basketball courts on Hillcrest Avenue.

In December 2019, Meadows was pulled over by Bibb sheriff’s deputies on Thomas Street while he was driving a Kia Optima. Deputies had been dispatched there after a 911 call about “a person shooting.” Deputies said Meadows took off running and got away, but cops allegedly found two pistols in the Kia along with a bag of marijuana. He was arrested the next day on obstruction, theft, drug and gun-possession charges.

A week later, he was granted a $10,000 bond.

Meadows allegedly part of February shootout

Fourteen months later, in late February of this year, he was allegedly a participant in that shootout between cars. According to a warrant taken out March 3, the incident involved Meadows, in a Honda Accord, chasing a woman at the wheel of a Honda Civic “while shooting at her and her front seat passenger. ... While traveling and exchanging gunfire, three occupied vehicles were struck by bullets” but no one was hurt.

Meadows eluded capture in that alleged incident and, two months later, in April, court records show that he failed to appear for trial on the 2019 charges related to guns cops were said to have found in the Kia on Thomas Street.

Then on the night of July 3 — 11 days before the Cherry Street shooting — Meadows is, according to warrants, accused of stealing a Macon man’s 2010 Audi Q5 and crashing it while in possession of marijuana and a pistol.