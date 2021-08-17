Crime

Suspect jailed in Cherry Street shooting that killed two near downtown Macon nightclub

A 22-year-old Macon man was jailed Monday night and charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two young men near a downtown Macon nightclub late last month.

The suspect, Jacorey Keshawn Meadows of a Pharr Avenue address, was arrested by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and federal law enforcement agents at an apartment in Atlanta, officials said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“Meadows was transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Annex for questioning and then taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center,” the statement said. “Meadows is currently being held, without bond, for the charge of two counts of Murder and five counts of Aggravated Assault.”

Arrest warrants in another allegedly violent episode were also served on Meadows, charges that included aggravated assault, theft and marijuana possession, the statement added.

Meadows had been wanted since the shooting, which happened just after midnight in the wee hours of July 24 near the Thirsty Turtle nightclub in the vicinity of the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The gunfire claimed the lives of Donovan Munir Cason, 20, and Kabryan Johnson, 21, both of Macon.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service