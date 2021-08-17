Suspect jailed in Cherry Street shooting that killed two near downtown Macon nightclub

A 22-year-old Macon man was jailed Monday night and charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two young men near a downtown Macon nightclub late last month.

The suspect, Jacorey Keshawn Meadows of a Pharr Avenue address, was arrested by Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and federal law enforcement agents at an apartment in Atlanta, officials said in a statement Tuesday morning.

“Meadows was transported to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Annex for questioning and then taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center,” the statement said. “Meadows is currently being held, without bond, for the charge of two counts of Murder and five counts of Aggravated Assault.”

Arrest warrants in another allegedly violent episode were also served on Meadows, charges that included aggravated assault, theft and marijuana possession, the statement added.

Meadows had been wanted since the shooting, which happened just after midnight in the wee hours of July 24 near the Thirsty Turtle nightclub in the vicinity of the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cherry Street.

The gunfire claimed the lives of Donovan Munir Cason, 20, and Kabryan Johnson, 21, both of Macon.