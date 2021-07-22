‘Armed, dangerous’ man wanted in Milledgeville triple homicide. Have you seen him?

A man who is wanted for questioning a triple homicide in Milledgeville is on the run from police, according to a release from the Milledgeville Police Department.

Christopher Arnold, 29, is wanted for questioning in the July 3 triple homicide at a duplex in the 2300 block of Laura Court in Milledgeville. Erica Reaves, 42, and 29-year-old Tyric Justice were killed that day; 16 days after the shooting, a third victim, 38-year-old Quincy Jackson, died in a Macon hospital.

Arnold is wanted in connection with a separate aggravated assault incident on June 23 as well.

He is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on his location, the June 23 aggravated assault, or the July 3 triple homicide can call MPD at 478-414-4090.