Milledgeville man wounded in July 3 shooting dies in Macon hospital

Milledgeville

A Middle Georgia man wounded in a shooting that left two others dead over the July 4 weekend died in a Macon hospital Monday morning, police said.

Quincy Lamont Jackson, 38, had been hospitalized for 16 days and undergone several surgeries since he was shot multiple times early July 3 at a Milledgeville duplex on Laura Court. His girlfriend, Erica Lachell Reaves, 42, and her brother, Tyric James Justice, 29, were killed in the shooting.

Milledgeville police have not announced a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4090.

Profile Image of Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard
Caleb Slinkard is the senior editor of the Macon Telegraph, moving to Middle Georgia in February of 2020. Caleb has previously worked as the managing editor of the El Dorado (Ark.) News-Times, the executive editor of the Norman (Okla.) Transcript and the executive editor of the Greenville (Texas) Herald-Banner. He’s a graduate of Texas A&M University-Commerce and enjoys reading, writing and watching the Dallas Mavericks or Texas Rangers in his spare time.
