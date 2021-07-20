Milledgeville man wounded in July 3 shooting dies in Macon hospital

A Middle Georgia man wounded in a shooting that left two others dead over the July 4 weekend died in a Macon hospital Monday morning, police said.

Quincy Lamont Jackson, 38, had been hospitalized for 16 days and undergone several surgeries since he was shot multiple times early July 3 at a Milledgeville duplex on Laura Court. His girlfriend, Erica Lachell Reaves, 42, and her brother, Tyric James Justice, 29, were killed in the shooting.

Milledgeville police have not announced a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4090.