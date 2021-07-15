13-year-old charged with murder is one of two jailed in Warner Robins Walmart slaying

A 20-year-old man and a second suspect, a 13-year-old boy, have been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the July 7 shooting death of a Warner Robins man in a Walmart parking lot.

The shooting outside the store at 502 Booth Road, just south of Russell Parkway on the city’s east side, left 52-year-old Gregory Arnett dead in what was an apparent carjacking try, officials said. Arnett was shot as he sat in a parked automobile.

A Thursday statement announcing the arrests did not identify the teenager who’d been charged. The teen was being held at a Crisp County youth-detention center. The other suspect, Rickey Martin Jr., was being held without bond at the Houston County jail.

Warner Robins police said in a statement that the arrests “resulted from an arduous and thorough investigation,” though the statement did not elaborate.