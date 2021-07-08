Crime

Man found shot to death in parked car outside Warner Robins Walmart

Warner Robins police responding to a “shots fired” call outside the Walmart on Booth Road late Wednesday found a man fatally wounded in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene minutes after 9:30 p.m. at the store’s parking lot at 502 Booth Road, just south of Russell Parkway at the south end of South Davis Drive.

John Wagner, the city’s police chief, said in a statement that the victim, later pronounced dead at a local hospital, was in an automobile that had backed into a parking space near Booth Road.

The chief’s statement said a person nearby reportedly “heard the shots and observed two males running from the scene.”

Further details were not immediately available.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service