Man found shot to death in parked car outside Warner Robins Walmart

Warner Robins police responding to a “shots fired” call outside the Walmart on Booth Road late Wednesday found a man fatally wounded in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle.

Officers arrived at the scene minutes after 9:30 p.m. at the store’s parking lot at 502 Booth Road, just south of Russell Parkway at the south end of South Davis Drive.

John Wagner, the city’s police chief, said in a statement that the victim, later pronounced dead at a local hospital, was in an automobile that had backed into a parking space near Booth Road.

The chief’s statement said a person nearby reportedly “heard the shots and observed two males running from the scene.”

Further details were not immediately available.