14 year old charged with murder in June 16 slaying at southwest Macon apartment

An arrest was made Monday in the double shooting that occurred last week at the Majestic Gardens Apartments that left one dead and one injured.

14-year-old Shamar Smith has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Marquavious Deshaun Wright. Smith will be tried as an adult and is currently being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Smith was picked up from Bowden Homes and brought in for questioning on Monday and was later charged.

18-year-old Deontaie Hunt was also shot during the June 16 incident that occurred at the apartment complex on Rocky Creek Road. Hunt was treated for his injuries at Navicent Medical Center.