Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting in east Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in east Macon that happened around 10:30 Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 800 block of Perry Drive near Jeffersonville Road.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said officials have not yet identified the victim.

The shooting marks the 30th homicide in Macon since the start of 2021 and is the second this week after an 18-year-old was shot and killed at the Majestic Garden Apartments on Wednesday

